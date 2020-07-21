3 vehicles involved in crash on Madison’s west side

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Three cars were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Sauk and Gammon Roads around 11:10 a.m.

Injuries were initially reported, but dispatchers did not have any specific details on them.

News 3 Now has a crew at the scene of this crash and will update this article with additional information once it is available.

