3 Things to Watch: ‘Nailed It,’ ‘Little Women’ and ‘Tales From the Loop’

Wil Loper by Wil Loper

Film critic Wil Loper recommends the fourth season of Netflix’s “Nailed It,” “Little Women” and “Tales From the Loop.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments