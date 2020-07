3 Things to Watch: ‘Cursed,’ ‘The Current Occupant’ and ‘Clueless’

Wil Loper by Wil Loper

Film critic Wil Loper shares three things you need to watch this weekend, including Netflix’s new fantasy show “Cursed,” the latest installment of Hulu’s Into the Dark anthology series “The Current Occupant,” and the classic film “Clueless” which turns 25 this weekend.

