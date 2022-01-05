3 things to know before planning your trip to the 2022 Late Winter Market

The Dane County market runs each Saturday from January 8th thru April 9th

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– The Late Winter Market returns to the Garver Feed Mill Saturday, January 8th. Shoppers will be able to find many of their favorite Dane County Farmers’ Market members, as well as an array of fruits and vegetables, cheeses, hyper-local meats, honey, bakery items, and more.

When & Where

The Late Winter Market runs every Saturday until April 9th from 8 a.m.- noon, with the exception of the first two (the 8th and 15th), when the market opens a half-hour earlier, from 7:30 a.m.- 11:30 am.

The market is located inside the Garver Feed Mill at 3241 Garver Green on Madison’s east side.

What you’ll find

Every week, the Dane County Farmers’ Market updates its website with what’s in season. During the first market of 2022, vendors will be selling cookies, scones, beef, bison, chicken & duck eggs, aged cheddar, goat milk cheese, cabbage, cauliflower, garlic, kale, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes, spinach, turnips, dried peppers, beeswax, jams, maple syrup, popcorn, honey, vinaigrettes, houseplants, and more.

Click here & scroll to the bottom of the page for an updated list.

How to get there

Parking can be a hassle at Garver, which has a small lot. Market organizers encourage shoppers to walk or bike if they live nearby (and the weather cooperates.) The Capital City Trail passes by Garver Feed Mill and plenty of bike parking is available.

Shoppers can also take the bus to the market. Madison Metro Transit routes 5, 7, and 17 provide bus service near the mill. Route 7 is the closest stop and is located at Fair Oaks Avenue and the Capitol City Bike Path. There is a well-marked crosswalk to help cross Fair Oaks Ave. It is approximately one-third of a mile to the market.

Looking for driving directions? Click here.

