3 things to know about the return of ‘Concerts on the Square’

Christina Lorey

From the grass, Concerts on the Square feels like a picnic, with some lovely background music that intermittently catches one’s ear.

MADISON, Wis.– The Madison Chamber Orchestra is swapping the Capitol Square for the baseball diamond this summer, at least for now. The first four ‘Concerts on the Square’ live performances have been canceled and replaced with two drive-in shows at Warner Park starting June 24.

1. Music lovers will have multiple chances to enjoy a few of the Chamber’s most popular shows. On June 24, the Duck Pond will rebroadcast 2015’s S’Wonderful on its giant screen, featuring The Sound of Music Medley, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, the Armed Forces Salute, and the 1812 Overture. Then, on July 22, the Duck Pond will celebrate Hollywood in a night dedicated to film music, including scpres from Raiders of the Lost Ark and Schindler’s List.

2. Space is limited. About 115 cars can fit in the Duck Pond for each showing. It costs $25 per car to get in. The performance will be shown twice, at 7 and 8:45 p.m. The Chamber’s CEO, Joe Loehnis, says the goal is to “make it accessible to as many people as possible without risking health and safety.”

3. There is hope live music will return before the end of the season. Right now, the Chamber’s CEO is planning for two live concerts at Breese Stevens Field in late summer. As long as Dane County has entered ‘Phase 3’ of its Forward Dane plan by late August, 250 people will be allowed to gather for those concerts, on August 25th and September 1st.

Each concert will also be livestreamed for free on the chamber’s website or PBSWisconsin.org.

