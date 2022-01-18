3 teens charged in shooting of off-duty Milwaukee detective

by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three teens have been charged in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who intervened during an armed robbery after one of the suspects was unsuccessful in an attempted carjacking.

The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Keasean Ellis-Brown, of Milwaukee, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He is not in police custody.

Seventeen-year-old Timonte Karroll-Robinson and 18-year-old Dionta’e Hayes, both of Milwaukee, are also charged in the case.

The detective, a 37-year-old with seven years of experience, suffered life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.

Police say the chain of events began when Ellis-Brown tried and failed to steal a vehicle with three children inside. Ellis-Brown and Hayes were out on bail in other felony cases.

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.