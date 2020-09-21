3 teens arrested in case of significant damage to Lodi building, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

File photo

LODI, Wis. — Three teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into significant damage found at a building in Lodi last week.

Chief of Police Wayne Smith said in a news release Monday that an officer on patrol discovered Tuesday that someone had forcibly entered the Top of Lodi building on Pleasant Street in Lodi. Police said the officer found that significant criminal damage to property had happened inside the building.

The damage was estimated at more than $2,900, Smith said.

Investigators identified three people as suspects who had entered the building on more than one occasion.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Lodi, were referred to juvenile court on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. A 17-year-old girl, also from Lodi, was referred to adult court on suspicion of burglary and theft.

