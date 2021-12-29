3 teens arrested after police find stolen vehicle with stolen gun, MPD says

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police found a stolen vehicle with a stolen gun inside.

According to an incident report, officers followed the vehicle to a convenience store in the 2800 block of Todd Drive.

Police said the stolen gun was inside the vehicle.

Around the same time, officers said a woman who lives nearby called police to report a group of men were inside her shed.

Officers and K-9 unit tracked the footsteps leading away from her shed and found the teens at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross.

At the apartment, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested, police said.

The 17 -year-old was taken to the Dane County Jail; the others were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

A release said two of the teens also had synthetic marijuana and key fobs for two stolen vehicles.

