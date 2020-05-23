3 teens arrested after crashing stolen car into parked cars, porch

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Three teenagers were apprehended Friday night after the Beaver Dam Police Department responded to a report of a gas drive off and retail theft in the 1500 block of N. Spring Street.

Police said they later discovered the vehicle the suspects were driving had been reported stolen. It was later found in Beaver Dam and the driver drove off from officers who had tried to stop it.

Officers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s department deployed tire deflation devices in Beaver Dam, Oak Grove and Juneau, but the driver avoided the devices all three times. While driving away in Juneau, the driver left the roadway and hit two parked cars and the front porch of a residence before the three occupants ran off.

Police said the driver, an 18-year old from Oshkosh was trying to climb a fence when he was apprehended by the Beaver Dam Police Department’s K-9 Yeti. He was transported to the Dodge County Jail on charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, resisting an officer and defrauding a gas station.

A 17-year-old woman was found later and arrested on charges of retail theft and resisting an officer.

A 16-year-old passenger was also taken into custody.

The Beaver Dam Police Department received help from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Juneau emergency medical services.

