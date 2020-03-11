3 teenagers arrested for stealing a vehicle in Fitchburg

MONONA, Wis. — Three teenagers are facing stolen vehicle charges after being arrested early Wednesday morning.

Around midnight, a Monona police officer saw a vehicle speeding on the Beltline near South Towne Road.

The vehicle was identified as stolen from Fitchburg late Tuesday night.

After attempting to pull the vehicle over, the teens lead the officer on a chase until the vehicle hit a concrete barrier just west of Todd Drive.

The 14-year-old male driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony eluding and numerous traffic citations.

Two other teens, a 15 year old and a 14 year old were also arrested and face charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.

