3 snowmobilers killed in northern Wisconsin over the weekend, DNR says

by Logan Reigstad

An undated photo of a snow-covered road near Brooklyn, Wisconsin. Courtesy: Carol Santulis

LAKEWOOD, Wis. — Three snowmobilers died in separate crashes in northern Wisconsin over the weekend, bringing the state’s total snowmobile-related deaths this year to 10, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

Less than two months into the year, the state has nearly approached the total number of snowmobile deaths in all of 2021. Last year, 13 snowmobilers died in Wisconsin.

Two of the deadly crashes happened Saturday. In one crash, a 50-year-old Wisconsin man died after hitting a snowbank along a public trail in Oconto County.

The other crash, which happened in Polk County, left a 71-year-old man dead. The DNR said he locked up his brakes, causing the snowmobile to tip over.

A third crash on the edge of Namekagon Lake in Bayfield County killed a 50-year-old man Sunday, the DNR said. The man hit the shoreline and was ejected before hitting a tree.

The DNR said that while all three crashes are under investigation, the primary causes of snowmobile deaths are caused by speed, alcohol, inexperience and rider error. The agency urged people to follow safety rules and be aware of changing conditions.

