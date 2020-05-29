3 people injured in Dodge Co. crash

TOWN OF HERMAN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a Thursday night crash that injured three people.

It happened on Highway 33 near Luedtke Ln. in the Town of Herman.

Officials say the initial investigation shows that a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Highway 33 and a Wal-Mart semi-tractor and trailer was traveling westbound where the two collided head on.

The F-150 was driven by a 17-year-old male from West Bend and had 16-year-old female passenger also from West Bend. The Wal-Mart semi was operated by a 47-year-old male from Illinois.

All of them were transported to area hospitals with minor to serious injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

