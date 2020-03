Dane County, Madison COVID-19 community update from leaders

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County and city and county leaders said they will provide an update live Monday at 3 p.m. on local government efforts to maintain essential services.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments