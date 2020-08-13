3 Milwaukee residents headed to DC event arrested in Indiana
WARSAW, Ind. — Three Black men who are members of a Milwaukee group that’s marching to the nation’s capital for a national commemoration of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington were arrested in northern Indiana after police said they were blocking traffic on a highway.
Indiana State Police say Frank David Sensabaugh, Eric Ajala, and Tory Lowe were arrested Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction of traffic.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Lowe and Sensabaugh are leaders of the group that’s headed to Washington. The Times-Union of Warsaw reported that all three Milwaukee residents were taken to the Kosciusko County Jail and later released.
