3 Milwaukee college students in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

CNN

MILWAUKEE — Three students at a university in Milwaukee are now in quarantine after having direct contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Students at Cardinal Stritch University were on spring break recently, according to a health advisory posted on the school’s website Tuesday. The alert mentioned that three students living in campus housing had direct contact with a person infected with the virus while on break.

The students did not attend classes or go to any common areas on campus upon returning from spring break, the alert said.

University administrators said the three students are symptom free and have not been diagnosed with coronavirus. They have been moved into isolation for the next 14 days. The North Shore Health Department is working closely with Cardinal Switch University to manage their care.

“This is not a time to panic. It is, however, a time to be attentive, serious and engaged regarding the steps we need to take as a Community to care for ourselves and for one another,” said Cardinal Switch University President Kathleen A. Rinehart, J.D.

Campus administrators are monitoring the spread of the virus to determine when or if classes need to be conducted online. Students and staff who have traveled internationally to China, Japan, Iran, Italy and South Korea in the past two weeks are asked to call the Stritch Health Services. The same goes for students or staff who have traveled domestically to Seattle, Boston, New York or California.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments