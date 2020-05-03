3 men arrested in connection with convenience store armed robbery

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

ARLINGTON, Wis. — Three men were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery early Sunday morning after Columbia County Dispatch received a call about a suspect who entered the All-Stop Mobil convenience store armed with a knife.

According to the Columbia County Dispatch, the call came in at 12:06 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said the armed man robbed the store and drove off with two other suspects in the vehicle.

Police officers were able to locate and arrest the suspects in Dane County.

Lucas J. Hanks, 27 was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, possession of narcotic drugs and a probation violation. Brandon C. Laroche, 25, and Austin A. Pace, 26, were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and party to crime.

No injuries were reported during the armed robbery, the release said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Dane County Sheriff’s Office helped the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments