3 men arrested in connection with Brittingham Park parking lot shooting

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting near the Brittingham Park parking lot in early Mary.

According to an incident report, Robert L. Comey, 48, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of firearm by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Police said Antoine L. Jefferson, 46, of Madison, and Rovar S. Pollar, 36, of Madison, were both tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Officials said many children were present at the park on the afternoon of May 3 when several vehicles were intentionally rammed in the park’s parking lot and a handgun was fired.



