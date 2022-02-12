3 locally made macaron makers

by Hannah Wente

Courtesy of Fleur de Lis Macarons

If you’re looking for a bite-sized, elevated dessert, try a locally made box of French macarons from one of these three online-based bakeries. Made with almond flour, sugar and whipped egg whites, most macarons are gluten-free unless a flavor adds gluten.

Fleur de Lis Macarons

This business in Prairie du Sac makes custom macarons in fun shapes, designs and flavors. A selection of weekly flavors are posted on Sundays from a repertoire. She also offers custom orders apart from her weekly offerings. Baker and owner Elsy Butler grew up in the area and is happy to work with customers one-on-one to fulfill their macaron dreams. fleurdelismacarons.com, @FleurdeLisMacarons

Mac-A-Holics Macarons

If you’re not one already, you’ll be a macaholic after trying these. Owner and baker Crystal Jones started baking macarons in 2017 — and turned her passion into a business in summer 2018. She caters weddings and special events and also offers special orders. She loves experimenting with new flavors like orange creamsicle, mint chocolate chip and honey lavender, and has also created “mactails,” macarons with alcohol. mac-a-holics.com, 608-301-5048, @MacaholicsMacarons

Macarons Boutique By Sim

Try three different brightly colored macarons in a box of 12. Flavors include pistachio, raspberry and lemon. Owner Simona Fabian opened her business in March 2019 and has been going strong throughout the pandemic. Free delivery is available in Sun Prairie. @MacaronsBySim

