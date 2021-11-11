Crash on Beltline at Seminole Highway cleared, lanes reopened

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — Crews have reopened the eastbound Beltline at Seminole Highway following a crash Wednesday evening.

The three right lanes of the eastbound Beltline had been closed due to the crash, which happened just before 6:20 p.m.

Further details, including how many vehicles may have been involved or if anyone was injured, were not immediately available.

