3 injured in shooting at Milwaukee Walmart

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Three people have been injured after a shooting at a Walmart on Milwaukee’s north side.

Police said a 20-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man are being treated for injuries.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.



