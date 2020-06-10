3 injured in north Madison attack related to ongoing dispute, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were attacked and injured on Madison’s north side Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 25-year-old woman was outside in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive when a group of people approached at 2:30 p.m.

According to the report, she was punched, knocked to the ground, kicked and struck with a metal object or tire iron. She had friends inside a nearby residence, and two responded to her yelling for help. Police said a 21-year-old man was also battered with a metal object and a 21-year-old woman was punched multiple times.

The two struck with the metal object were taken to hospitals with head injuries, police said.

Police believe the assault is linked to a fight that took place earlier this week. The fight appears to be part of an ongoing dispute.

