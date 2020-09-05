3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-39 south of Highway 12

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. – At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-39 south of Highway 12.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Madison Fire Department responded to the scene. At least five ambulances were sent to the scene.

Dane County Dispatch said the call came in at 11:10 a.m.

All northbound lanes and the left southbound lane of I-39 at Highway 12 were closed for nearly two hours due to the crash. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said the northbound lanes were backed up roughly six miles.

