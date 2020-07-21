3 injured in crash involving dump truck, cab, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were injured Tuesday morning after a dump truck and taxi collided on Madison’s south side, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Fish Hatchery Road at N. Wingra Drive.

Police said a cab attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot across the northbound lanes when the crash happened.

The driver of the cab and a passenger were treated for injuries on scene. A second passenger was taken to an area hospital and released, police said.

The operator of the dump trunk was not injured.

A third vehicle, reportedly speeding down the road, had to swerve to avoid the crash and hit a curb, the release said.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured and was issued a citation. The cab driver was also issued a citation.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Fish Hatchery Road were closed as crews cleared the scene.

Madison Metro was also diverted for 45 minutes as result of the crash, police said.

