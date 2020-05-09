3 hospitalized, 1 critically injured following Camden Road shots fired incident, police say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis.. — One person is in critical condition early Saturday morning after police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5000 block of Camden Road.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the scene after receiving several calls about residents hearing 10 to 15 gunshots.

When police arrived, they discovered one victim with a gunshot wound. The Madison Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital with critical injuries, the report said.

Police said two other victims later showed up at a hospital on their own with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials said one bullet was fired into an occupied apartment unit, but no one inside was injured.

Officials recovered one firearm from scene, and it is being processed, the report said.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit and Forensic Services Unit are handling the ongoing investigation.

