3 homes in west-side neighborhood report similar daytime burglaries

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The residents of three homes on Madison’s west side reported similar burglaries that happened Thursday morning in broad daylight.

Homes in the 5000 block of South Hill Drive, 300 block of Cheyenne Trail and 4900 block of Bayfield Terrace were all stolen from in during daylight hours Thursday morning.



Police said in one case a couple had just returned from shopping and left their van garage door open while unloading groceries when the burglars struck.

According to an incident report, teens entered open garages and vehicles to steal key fobs and garage door openers, likely with the intent of coming back to steal more at a later time, police said.



The Madison Police Department’s Burglary Crime Unit believes a small group of teens are responsible for multiple burglaries in the Madison area.

Police said some of them have been seen traveling in a stolen gray Volkswagen Tiguan. A couple of the teens are reportedly known to have firearms.

The investigation is ongoing.

