3 easy ways to help first responders, essential workers during COVID-19

Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– It’s normal to feel a little down right now. Science has proven doing something good for other people is a great way to boost your own mood.

Right now, in the Madison area, giving back is as easy as ever.

Here are three ways to help:

Volunteer at a food pantry. Second Harvest needs help packing its Care Boxes. The food bank has seen a surge in demand for its services during the pandemic and has opened up more shifts to pack food care boxes for hungry families. Click here to volunteer. Donate to Kessenich’s S.O.S. “Save Our Staff” fund. The fund raises money to help Madison restaurant workers who’ve had their hours cut. The money raised is given to servers, bartenders, and back-of-the-house employees who normally depend on tips for the majority of their income. Click here to donate. Write a ‘thank you’ note to a first responder. It doesn’t take a lot of time or money! Doctors and nurses at the University of Wisconsin and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospitals in Madison are working more than 12 hour days treating COVID-19 patients. You can thank them for their efforts by sending cards to the following addresses:

UW Hospital ATTN: Patient Relations

600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792

SSM HEALTH St. Mary’s Hospital ATTN: 5 NW

700 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53715

Click here to search by zip code for more local volunteer opportunities.

