3 displaced by apartment fire, firefighters credit sprinkler system with putting out fire

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters are crediting an apartment sprinkler system with saving multiple lives at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Winnebago Street.

Crews were dispatched to the Carbon Apartments at Union Corners just before 5 p.m. Thursday night for a report of thick black smoke coming from under the door of a second-floor apartment.

When firefighters entered the apartment building, they found that the sprinkler system had activated and put out the fire.

The water dripped down to an apartment and office on the first floor.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to the contents of the second-floor apartment. Officials also reported an additional $100,000 in damage to the building.

Officials said three people were displaced by the fire. Two of them are staying with family members, and the Red Cross is assisting the other resident and their two dogs with housing needs.

The Fire Investigation Team determined the fire was caused by combustibles on the stove top igniting due to a stovetop burner being accidentally turned on.

No one was injured in the fire.

