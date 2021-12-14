Drivers cite sun’s strong glare in 3 separate crashes on east side

Margarita Vinogradov,
Posted:
Updated:
by Margarita Vinogradov
WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Three drivers reported dealing with a strong glare from the sun during three separate crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists Monday morning.

Police first crash happened around 8:05 a.m. at the intersection of N. Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. A driver was turning south onto N. Third Street and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk. A 65-year-old man was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

Within the same hour, a pedestrian was hit while in the crosswalk at the E. Washington Avenue and Paterson Street. intersection. A 63-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for a possible broken pelvis around 8:50 a.m.

Around 10:20 a.m., a cyclist was taken to the hospital for a possible broken leg. The cyclist was hit while riding in a bike lane on Sherman Avenue near Commercial Avenue. The driver said the sun glare was so bad he never saw the 54-year-old woman.

The investigations into these incidents are ongoing at this time.

