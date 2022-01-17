3 community leaders to receive City-County MLK Humanitarian awards

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Three area residents are set to be awarded Madison and Dane County’s joint City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The recipients are well-known in the community for their work with various groups, including youth.

The recipients include Will Green, the founder of mentoring program Mentoring Positives, Inc., Vanessa McDowell, the first Black female CEO of the Madison YWCA, and Michael Johnson, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

All three will be honored during the city and county’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance at 6 p.m. Monday.

During an interview on Live at Four Monday afternoon, Johnson said he was speechless and thankful to receive the award.

“I try to celebrate the values of Dr. King not just today but year-round, trying to foster good deeds in our community every single day, so it means the world to me,” he said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.