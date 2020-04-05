2nd person dies in virus outbreak at Sheboygan nursing home

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Health officials say a second person has died in a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Sheboygan.

The death at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was announced Sunday as the Wisconsin National Guard arrived to begin testing all staff and more than 90 residents.

The Sheboygan Press reports 10 people had tested positive after a resident at the center became the first in the county to die from COVID-19.

At least 30 staff members have had to enter quarantine.

Wisconsin health officials reported Sunday the number of people in the state testing positive for COVID-19 has grown to 2,267, with 68 deaths.

That’s 12 more deaths that the previous day.

