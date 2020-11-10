291 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 7-day positivity rate climbs to 36%

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 300 more people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Services.

There were 291 hospitalizations recorded in the past day, a significant increase from Monday. DHS officials said only 12% of the state’s 11,052 hospital beds remain available for new patients.

State and county health officials said 65 more people have died of coronavirus complications, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,434*.

The seven-day positivity rate for new tests by person has increased once again to 36%, with the seven-day rolling average for total tests by day also rising to 18.1%.

There have been 6,427* new cases confirmed throughout the state since Monday afternoon. That’s noticeably higher than the seven-day average of new cases per day, which has climbed to 5,825.

The state has reached an all-time total of 279,144* confirmed cases, with nearly 62,000 of those cases remaining active.

With COVID-19 continuing to heavily impact the state, Gov. Tony Evers announced he will deliver a statewide address Tuesday night to address the pandemic.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.