29-year-old man faces homicide charge in gas station shooting

by Kyle Jones

BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. – A 29-year-old man faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge after a shooting at a Blooming Grove gas station Sunday.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials announced the potential charge Monday.

RELATED: Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect after fatal shooting

The man, who allegedly shot and killed another person at a gas station on the corner of Milwaukee Street and North Walbridge Avenue, was arrested Sunday.

The 29-year-old also faces a charge of eluding, after allegedly leading officers on a chase before he was arrested. The man does have a prior criminal record, including charges of bail jumping and fleeing an officer.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office named the man in a news release, but News 3 Now has chosen not to publish his name until formal charges are filed.

The name of the shooting victim has not yet been released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.