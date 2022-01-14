29-year-old arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers arrested a 29-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly possessing child pornography.

In an incident report, police said they executed a search warrant and arrested the man at his home in the 1200 block of East Washington Avenue.

The man, who police said was the subject of an ongoing investigation, was booked into the Dane County Jail.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Dane County court.

