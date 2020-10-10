28 arrests in Wisconsin protests over police slaying of teen

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Twenty-eight people were arrested in Friday’s protest over the lack of charges against a suburban Milwaukee police officer who fatally shot a Black teen.

It was the third straight night of protests after prosecutors declined to charge Officer Joseph Mensah in 17-year-old Alvin Cole’s death.

About 100 people gathered outside City Hall past the 7 p.m. curfew and refused orders to disperse.

Police said Saturday that two of the arrests were for felonies.

Police recovered a handgun, materials to start fires and a stolen vehicle.

Police asked citizens to continue to comply with the curfew, which remains in effect on Saturday and Sunday nights.

