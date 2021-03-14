274 new COVID-19 cases; nearly 2 million vaccines administered statewide

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has reported 274 new positive COVID-19 cases, a drop of 188 from Saturday’s count, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 274 new cases Sunday, a drop from Saturday’s case count of 462. The seven-day average of new cases per day has also continued on a decline, with Sunday’s average at 420.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 569,638 confirmed cases, and nearly 1.1% of cases are active.

DHS officials said 1,994,341 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, while 698,915 people have fully completed the vaccine series.

The seven-day positivity rate for total tests by day has remained at 2.0%.

DHS is reporting two fewer deaths than Saturday’s count, dropping the all-time total from 6,538 to 6,536. Another 17 people were hospitalized in the past day.

