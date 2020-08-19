26-year-old man dies after working under lifted car that appeared to have fallen off stands

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

NEKOOSA, Wis. — A 26-year-old man died at a nearby EMS helicopter landing zone after officers went to the 400 block of 16th Avenue in Nekoosa for a report of a man not breathing at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a release, officers saw the man on his back on the ground in front of a red Chevrolet Aveo. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at an EMS helicopter landing zone.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the man was working under a lifted car. When a resident came home, they saw him unresponsive under the car. They said the car may have fallen off the stands an onto the man.

Residents used a board to lift the car and then took him away from under it. The man was not breathing when he was removed.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.