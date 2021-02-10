26 rescued from ice floe in Lake Superior off Minnesota

Associated Press by Associated Press

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Twenty-six people fishing on Lake Superior were rescued when an ice floe broke away from the Minnesota shoreline, stranding them in frigid weather.

The Duluth Fire Department got a call Tuesday from a resident who saw ice shanties floating away.

Crews brought the anglers to shore a few at a time by boat. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad and the Duluth Police Department assisted. The rescue was similar to one last week in northeastern Wisconsin, where 66 people were stranded on an ice floe in Lake Michigan.

