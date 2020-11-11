26 City of Beloit employees test positive for COVID-19 since May; 5 new cases in past week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — Five more City of Beloit employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release said the workers are now isolated. Contact tracing has been conducted, and other city employees have been made aware of the positive cases.

The contact tracing revealed the exposures were not indicative of spread within the workplace, and there was no reason to believe the public was affected.

The City has had 26 employees test positive since the middle of May.

