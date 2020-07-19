25-year-old Madison man dies in Green County tubing accident

BRODHEAD, Wis. — A 25-year-old Madison man died Saturday afternoon in a tubing accident on the Sugar River.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to a report of a man tubing on the river who went under water around 3:20 p.m. and did not resurface.

Officials said his body was found at 6:05 p.m. in the water about 400 yards from where he entered the water.

Green County Deputies, Albany Fire Department, Albany EMS, Green County EMS, Brodhead Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Janesville Fire’s Water Rescue Team and the Rock County Dive Team responded to the incident.

The release said the incident remains under investigation.

No identification has been released at this time.



