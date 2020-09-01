25-year-old at center of cocaine dealing investigation arrested, MPD says

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police announced Tuesday that a 25-year-old man who was the focus of a cocaine dealing investigation was arrested last month.

According to an incident report, Lucas J. Anderson had more than $2,600 in a pocket at the time of his apprehension in the 1800 block of Fordem Avenue on Aug. 17. Officials said he also had a firearm in his car.

Police said Anderson was tentatively charged with delivery of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a parole hold.



