25 Wisconsin inmates earn associate’s degrees

by Site staff

MILWAUKEE — More than two dozen people who are incarcerated in Wisconsin took a big step Friday toward rehabilitating their lives.

Twenty-five men and women earned their associate’s degrees from Milwaukee Area Technical College. MATC has partnered with the Department of Corrections to keep the program alive.

The number of graduates is up from 14 last year, and officials said there are about 200 students now enrolled in the program statewide.

One of the graduates, Martin Medina, said a college education is something he never thought he’d obtain.

“It gives me hope on a personal level that I can achieve far more than I ever thought was possible and on a bigger scale, it gives me hope that I can influence the next generation of my family and even just others in society in general to have the role model that they never had. That’s the ultimate goal,” he said.

Medina hopes to go on to earn his bachelor’s degree in either business administration or psychology.

