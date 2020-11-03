247 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin; more than 5.3K new cases confirmed

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of more people in Wisconsin have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS officials said 247 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, which more than doubles the hospitalizations confirmed Monday. Out of the state’s 11,089 hospital beds, 15% remain available for new patients.

An additional 44 deaths were recorded throughout the state Tuesday, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 2,126*.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 tests by person is now at 30.8% after topping 30% Monday. The seven-day equivalent for total tests by day has grown to 15.6%.

State and county health officials confirmed 5,360* new cases Tuesday, a significant increase from Monday’s case count. According to DHS, the seven-day average for new cases per day is at 4,536.

Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 238,436* confirmed cases, with more than 50,000 of those still active.

Saturday’s Badgers football game against Purdue has been canceled after more student-athletes and staff tested positive for the virus. There are now 27 active cases among the team, including head coach Paul Chryst and redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.