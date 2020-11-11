24 spots to order-in meals and desserts for Thanksgiving

Though Thanksgiving will look a little different, local Madison restaurants and food businesses are offering feasts, sides and pies to-go so you can still enjoy the holiday this year.

The Baked Lab

OK, this first one does require a bit of time in your own kitchen, but The Baked Lab’s two Thanksgiving Bake-Along Boxes are a fun alternative activity for a nontraditional holiday. Partnering with Sugar Snap, The Bake Lab’s Shawn Bolduc is offering two virtual cooking class experiences: You and your friends can team up for the private Friendsgiving Bake-Along ($300), or you can join the community Bake-Along for free (or opt for the $35 pumpkin pie baking kit). Join in on the virtual fun and finish off your Thanksgiving meal with a classic treat. thebakedlab.com

Batch Bakehouse

This year, Batch Bakehouse is sure to fulfill your Thanksgiving carb quota with a huge assortment of breads, cakes and pies, perfect for a side or dessert. Include a chocolate cream pie and dark chocolate bourbon pie for $32 each to complete your meal, or a fresh, French baguette for $3.90 to pair with your turkey and mashed potatoes. Order now from Batch Bakehouse through Friday, Nov. 20 for Tuesday, Nov 24 through Thursday, Nov. 26. Pick up your order in-store, curbside or have it delivered. 1402 Williamson St., 257-1652, batchbakehouse.com

Beef Butter BBQ

For some, the most stressful part of cooking Thanksgiving dinner is getting the turkey just right. If that sounds like you, Beef Butter BBQ is looking to remedy that problem with its popular Beef Butter BBQ smoked turkey again this year, smothered in a special seasoning. Each turkey is $65 and can easily feed you and your four family members for dinner. If turkey isn’t exactly your thing, Beef Butter BBQ also offers smoked ham for $9.99 a pound. Pick-up is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Cold, uncooked turkey must be picked up in advance. Check out Beef Butter BBQ to order or for more size and price options. 3001 N. Sherman Ave., 640-5000, beefbutterbbq.com

Bloom Bake Shop

Dessert is arguably one of the most important parts of the Thanksgiving meal — aside from the turkey — and Bloom Bake Shop has got you covered on the sweets front. Enjoy an apple, pecan or honey custard pie that can feed as many as eight to 10 people for $30 to $35. A delicious, signature, made-from-scratch cake, though not as classic as a pumpkin pie, can be just as satisfying. Try the Caramel Apple Buckle Layer Cake for $25 to $50 depending on size, or stick with the classic chocolate cake for $32. Bloom Bake Shop also has a variety of seasonal cookies, savory breads and appetizing breakfast goodies available to really satisfy that Thanksgiving sweet tooth. Pre-order yours on the website through 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. Pick-up for orders is set for either 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. 1851 Monroe St., 509-7669, bloombakeshop.com

Brasserie V and Longtable Beer Cafe

If you’re looking to enjoy a couple glasses of wine or a few mimosas with your classic Thanksgiving meal, head to sister restaurants Brasserie V and Longtable Beer Cafe to add on beverages to your order. Meals-to-go include herb-roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, spiced cranberry relish, roasted root vegetable succotash, apple fennel stuffing with sage and a classic pumpkin pie. The main dishes come in two options —size small for $80 and large for $150. Add-ons for both meals include a cheeseboard for $25, relish tray and Bloody Mary garnishes for $15 and wine sold by the bottle for $28 to $36. Orders can be placed on eventbrite now, with pick-up from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. 1923 Monroe St., 255-8500, brasseriev.com; 7545 Hubbard Ave., 841-2337, longtablebeercafe.com

Brennan’s Market

The folks at Brennan’s Market understand that this Thanksgiving is a lot different from what we’re used to, but they still want to make sure your feast is delicious. The market’s butcher shop is taking pre-orders for all-natural turkey, with whole turkeys priced around $2.49 a pound and turkey breasts priced at $3.79 a pound. For sides, try the sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole or roasted vegetables from the deli for a classic Thanksgiving feast without the classic Thanksgiving hassle. Top off the meal with a pie, dinner rolls or cranberry goodies. Pre-orders are encouraged and curbside pick-up can be arranged. 8210 Watts Road, 833-2893, brennansmarket.com

Cadre

Looking for an international twist on Thanksgiving this year? Look no further than Madison’s Cadre restaurant, where you can get a French twist on your Turkey Day favorites. The main course is a delicious take on turkey — a turkey ballontine, a turkey breast stuffed with campari and apple sausage for $22. On the side, enjoy candied yams for $11, green bean casserole for $10, stuffing or a pommes anna — a dish made with potatoes, duck fat and fines herbs for $10. Top it off with a fall fruit crumble made with Bartlett pear, preserved berries, brown butter and thyme streusel for $8. All courses are proportioned for two people. Pre-order yours on the Cadre website before midnight on Nov. 21, and pick it up anytime from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. 2540 University Ave., 819-8555, cadrerestaurant.com

Delta Beer Lab

Looking to eat food and hang out with others in your community in a physically distant manner this Thanksgiving? Then check out Delta Beer Lab’s Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thanksgiving night. The Delta Beer Lab will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. and food will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meal will be served outside and though the event is free, tickets must be reserved in order to attend. Donations are appreciated, and all proceeds will go to Bike 4 Kidz – Madison. 167 E. Badger Road, 640-4500, delta.beer

The Edgewater

The Edgewater is offering Thanksgiving-To-Go, with your favorite Turkey Day goodies, including boneless, organic, ready-to-cook turkey, garlic and chive whipped potato, cornbread stuffing, cranberry orange relish, roasted Brussels sprouts, candied sweet potatoes and Parker House rolls. The meal is made to serve four to five people and priced at $250. And, if you’re looking to top off your meal with a sweet treat, the Edgewater is offering pies, too. Pick-up is Tuesday, Nov 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visit the website for pricing and more information. 1001 Wisconsin Place, 535-8167, statehousemadison.com/thanksgiving

The Edgewater is also hosting two in-person meals at the Statehouse: Thanksgiving Brunch and Thanksgiving dinner. Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, includes some breakfast favorites and some twists on the traditional — including everything from eggs benedict, brioche French toast to steel-cut oatmeal and a smoked salmon platter. Reservations are required and can be made by phone or by emailing brunch@theedgewater.com. For dinner, the restaurant will hold a feast from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m on Thanksgiving Day, complete with turkey, cornbread stuffing, Parker House rolls, a local apple and greens salad, apple pie and candied potatoes. Adults eat for $54 and kids eat for $24. Masks are to be worn at all times at both events, and no more than six people can be sat at one table. All parties must be from the same household. 1001 Wisconsin Place, 535-8167, statehousemadison.com/thanksgiving-dine-in.com

Essen Haus

Essen Haus is offering a family-style dinner again this year, full of traditional Thanksgiving favorites, and get this — the sides are bottomless! The meal is complete with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and yams, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and assorted pies. Enjoy the meal at home or at Essen Haus on Thanksgiving Day — either way, when your plate is empty, you’ll feel satisfied. Adults are $25.95, children are $10 and anyone younger than 5 years old eats for free. Takeout orders will be charged a dollar extra per person. Both takeout and in-person reservations need to be made five days in advance of Thanksgiving. 514 E. Wilson St., 255-4674, essen-haus.com

Grace Coffee Co.

Grace Coffee Co. is certainly more than just a coffee shop, and if you need evidence, let us tell you about the Thanksgiving treats you can pick up from one of any four of Grace’s Madison-area locations. Enjoy a summery and refreshing fresh fruit tart for $9 or a French silk pie for $22, or go the savory route with a ham or veggie quiche for $30. Also try Grace’s pumpkin or pecan pie for a classic and delicious end to your Turkey Day meal — all made from scratch. Pre-ordering is live on the Grace website or Grace mobile app. Pick-up your order on Wednesday, Nov. 25 or Thursday, Nov. 26. Various locations, 298-7464, gracecoffeewi.com

The Great Dane

The Great Dane is a Madison favorite for pub food, but this Thanksgiving, the restaurant is looking to satisfy your turkey craving, too. Usually, the restaurant does a buffet for the holiday, but because of COVID-19, the Thanksgiving event has now turned into a take-and-bake meal. The menu includes turkey, cranberry sauce, whipped potatoes, cauliflower, cheddar/Asiago gratin, cornbread stuffing, dinner rolls, fall harvest salad, homemade gravy and either pumpkin or apple pie. The meal feeds five to six people for $120. Preorder yours from now until Nov. 23 online or by phone at all Madison or Wausau pubs. The order can be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25. Limited quantities are available. Various locations, 284-0000, greatdanepub.com

Heritage Tavern

Heritage Tavern is offering a feast full of fun Thanksgiving dishes, including deviled eggs, market root vegetables and pickled apple slaw, brined and roasted turkey breast, confit thigh and smoked turkey leg, roasted garlic and rosemary potatoes, stuffing and good old-fashioned Dutch apple pie. A la carte options include a cheese platter, butternut squash soup and pumpkin pie. The feast is priced at $50 a person with a two-person minimum. Pick-up is Wednesday, Nov. 25, or the day before Thanksgiving, from noon to 4 p.m. at the downtown or Fitchburg locations. To place your order downtown, click here and select “schedule for later.” Then, set a time and select Nov. 25 from the drop-down menu. To order from Fitchburg, visit Heritage BBQ & To-Go on Facebook. 131 E. Mifflin St., 5957 McKee Road, Fitchburg, 283-9500, heritagetavern.com

Hubbard Avenue Diner, Monty’s Blue Plate Diner and Market Street Diner

This year, Hubbard Avenue Diner, Monty’s Blue Plate Diner and Market Street Diner are teaming up as part of the Food Fight Restaurant Group to bring that traditional Thanksgiving meal to Madison: 2020 style. The meal includes all of your favorites, including roasted turkey breast, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, classic stuffing, green beans, cranberry apple sauce, housemade dinner rolls and housemade pies. Vegetarian options are available at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner as well if you’re looking to have a meat-free Thanksgiving. Pricing ranges anywhere from $20 to $110, depending on the number of people you’re looking to serve. Orders need to be placed by Sunday, Nov. 22, and orders will be available for pick-up at the diner of your choice on Wednesday, Nov. 25. 7445 Hubbard Ave., 831-6800, hubbardavenuediner.com; 2089 Atwood Ave., 245-8505, montysblueplatediner.com; 110 Market St., Sun Prairie, 825-3377, marketstreetdiner.com

La Kitchenette

After the turkey settles, you’ll surely want to sink your teeth into a delicious holiday dessert. And don’t desserts seem to taste better when someone else makes them? Lots of Madison restaurants are serving up delicious desserts this year with their own special twist, La Kitchenette being one of them. Try a Praline pecan pie with pecan cream and white chocolate pecan ganache for $40 or opt for a chocolate pecan pie, complete with chocolate chips and cinnamon for $35. And, if you’re adhering to vegan eating this season, this little French eatery is also offering a vegan pumpkin pie. Pre-ordering for La Kitchenette is open now on its website through noon on Thursday, Nov. 26. 805 Williamson St., 692-2797, lakitchenettemadison.com

L’Etoile

Fine dining restaurant L’Etoile, which has transitioned to family meals for the past 31 weeks, is pulling out all the stops for a Thanksgiving dinner for five menu. Enjoy slow-roasted turkey, apple and sage stuffing, cider-braised red cabbage, Brussels Sprouts casserole, Robuchon mashed potatoes, cranberry, marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, rolls and your choice of pie (bourbon hickory nut, caramel apple or pumpkin with cranberry oat streusel). This $200 feast is available for pre-order, with pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 25. 1 S. Pinckney St., 251-0500, letoile-restaurant.com

Liliana’s

Chef David Heide understands that even though this Thanksgiving looks a little different, you’re still going to want options — and you might still want to cook that turkey yourself to really make it feel like Thanksgiving. That’s why Liliana’s is offering both a ready-to-heat and cook-your-own Turkey options. The meal includes sliced turkey or sliced seitan, paired with apple salad, corn bread and macaroni and cheese in individual servings for two to three or four to six people. The option to cook your own turkey includes a locally raised bird and sides made for either two to three or four to six people. Prices range from $40 to $180 a meal, $120 for the two- to three-person turkey and $240 for the four- to six-person turkey. Meals are available for online ordering now. Pick-up is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Liliana’s. 2951 Triverton Pike Drive, Fitchburg, 442-4444, lilianasrestaurant.com

Madison Club

Though this option is only open to members, the Madison Club is also getting in on the Thanksgiving to-go fun. Members can order a full take-and-bake turkey, weighing in at 14 to 16 pounds priced at $95. As far as sides, you can enjoy all of your favorites right at home. Try Madison Club’s aged cheddar mashed potatoes or the wild rice and sausage stuffing packaged individually for $25 a person. If you’re not looking to cook a turkey this year, the Madison Club’s second option includes a fully-cooked meal packaged up and ready to go. This option includes sliced turkey with caramelized onion gravy, candied sweet potatoes, roasted fall squash soup and aged cheddar mashed potatoes. Dessert and wine options are available as well. Pre-ordering for the full take-and-bake turkey is Wednesday, Nov. 11, but don’t worry if you miss that deadline. The complete ready-to-go option can be pre-ordered through Wednesday, Nov. 18. A form for pre-ordering can be found on the Madison Club website and must be returned to reception@madisonclub.org by the deadline. 5 E. Wilson St., 255-4861, madisonclub.org

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies – Livingston

Salvatore’s Livingston wants to take care of Thanksgiving for your family and help satisfy all Turkey Day cravings, complete with loads of carbs and sweet treats. Get a heaping helping of roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and Mary J’s stuffing to pair with your turkey. Make sure you don’t forget to add a slice of pumpkin, apple or cherry pie to top off the meal. Vegan eaters can also enjoy Thanksgiving with Salvatore’s vegan option of impossible meatballs, wild rice and vegan chocolate pie. The smoked turkey option includes two price ranges: a dinner for four set at $125, and a dinner for eight set at $200, while the vegan option gives diners three options: a dinner for one for $30, a dinner for two at $60 and a dinner for four at $120. Pre-order your meal now by phone or online. Pick-up is set for Nov. 25 at any location. 912 E. Johnson St., 238-6040, salvatorestomatopies.com

Table Wine

Once you’ve got your meal figured out, you’ll need a bottle of your favorite wine to top off the night. Pick up specially made Thanksgiving Packs from Madison’s Table Wine to take the stress out of buying that perfect wine to pair perfectly with your turkey. The packs are available at three levels: three bottles for $45, six bottles for $90 and 12 bottles for $175. Ordering can be done online, and pick-up is available starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 26. 2045 Atwood Ave., 284-9732, tablewinemadison.com

The Vibrant Veg

Local personal chef, Lauren Montelbano (aka the Vibrant Veg), is looking to make the holidays a little less stressful and take care of your family’s Thanksgiving dinner with her own twist on holiday favorites. Her Turkey Day feast includes a pomegranate, almond chèvre and spinach salad, garlic and chive mash potatoes, maple-mustard Brussels sprouts with pecan Parmesan, wild mushroom gravy and pumpkin pecan cheesecake. Pricing starts at $40 per single serving, $75 for a family of two, $140 for a family of four and $180 for a family of six. Pick up or delivery is available. thevibrantveg.com

If there’s another Thanksgiving offering you’d like to see on this list, send an email to Katelyn Black at kblack@madisonmagazine.com.