24 drivers cited for speeding on Packers Avenue Wednesday morning

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison police cited 24 drivers for speeding on Packers Avenue Wednesday morning.

The stops were part of an enhanced traffic enforcement project on the road near Schlimgen Avenue.

The project took place between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Of the 24 drivers cited, police said the fastest speed was 85 mph, the speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

4 people stopped were reportedly going 30 mph over the limit.

The area was targeted based on traffic crash data and Vision Zero Madison’s High Injury Zone.

