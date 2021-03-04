23 years later, detectives continue search for Father Kunz’s killer

MADISON, Wis. — More than two decades after a Dane County priest was murdered, detectives believe they have “viable suspects” and continue their search for additional evidence to solve this case.

Father Alfred Kunz was found with his throat cut in the school hallway at St. Michael Parish in the village of Dane on March 4, 1998. A teacher discovered his body lying near his living quarters.

Though various theories have long surfaced as to a possible motive, no arrest has ever been made in what has become one of the costliest and most extensive investigations in Dane County history.

On Wednesday, which marks 23 years since this murder, officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they continue to treat the homicide as an active investigation and not a cold case.

Detectives shared new details of their investigation two years ago in a social media campaign. They mentioned large money transfers had taken place between different church accounts in the months before Father Kunz’s death. Father Kunz also reportedly changed the executor of his will shortly before he was killed.

According to a release by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives believe they have suspects in the homicide and are searching for evidence and information to solve this case. Detectives have no publicly identified those suspects as of Wednesday.

Investigators continue to respond to tips and use new technology to process evidence, the release said.

Partial DNA evidence was discovered at the crime scene, but current technology hasn’t allowed investigators to link it to anyone in particular. News 3 Now was previously told by detectives that the DNA did not belong to Father Kunz.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff Office tip line at 608-284-6900.

