23-year-old killed in tractor accident in Iowa County

WALDWICK, Wis. — A 23-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in an accident involving a tractor that broke while traveling downhill.

Slade T. Norton of Mineral Point was driving a farm tractor and hauling a wagon full of hay while heading eastbound on County Road DD when the tractor borke into two pieces near Woodlawn Road.

Law enforcement officials said the tractor and wagon slid downhill before entering a ditch. Some of the machinery from the tractor and wagon ended up in the Yellowstone River.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral Point Fire Department, Mineral Point emergency medical services and the Iowa County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.

