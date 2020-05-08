23-year-old arrested in alleged road-rage incident

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison driver was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with an alleged road rage incident, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said a woman called 911 at 5:17 p.m. Thursday to report that an SUV driver had begun following her on Gilman Street, then sped past her, cut her off and got out of his vehicle.

According to the report, the man had something in his hand, which she thought might be a gun, and he yelled at her and her passenger. She was hyperventilating and crying, and she told police she was “scared for my life.”

The woman provided a description of the SUV, and officers soon pulled it over, making a high-risk traffic stop on Sixth Street, police said. No weapon was found, and the driver, 23-year-old Jamarious M. Shoulders, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and a probation violation.

