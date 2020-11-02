23% of American voters have some form of disability – This Wisconsin group makes sure their voice is heard

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition aims to help the nearly one in four voters who have disabilities vote, no matter the issue.

“Our goal is to support the rights of voters with disabilities to fully participate in the electoral process,” said Barbara Beckert, the group’s coordinator.

The American Association of People with disabilities says roughly 23 percent of voters have some form of disability. Beckert says when she personally saw the difficulties this could create for those around her, she wanted to do something.

She says for voters with physical disabilities, driving to the polls can sometimes be an issue. She says that’s why the WDVC offers free rides for those who need them. During this election cycle, she says the pandemic has presented a number of challenges, including making it harder for those in assisted living facilities to vote absentee.

While Wisconsin has seen a boom in early voting, she says the state’s absentee ballots aren’t accessible to those who are blind.

“Even though this year is the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we’re celebrating equitable access for people with disabilities, but discrimination continues,” she said.

Beckert says many with disabilities are unaware of resources tailored for them, such as curbside voting, accessible voting machines, and personal assistance at the polls.

“You cant exercise a right if you don’t know about it,” she said. “Make a plan. Do not wait. Make your plan right now to ensure your vote is counted.”

Beckert says the organization is always in need of volunteers to help with transport and witnessing absentee ballots, among other things. She says anyone interested can get connected on the group’s website, linked here. For more information, you can also reach the voter hotline at 844-347-8683.

