$22M winning Powerball ticket sold in Menomonie

MADISON, Wis. — The most recent Wisconsin Lottery winner is now set to be a multi-millionaire.

The winning ticket for $22 million was sold by Synergy Coop Exit 45 in the 2100 block of County Road B. in Menomonie. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 52, 54, and the Powerball number 18.

“We can’t wait to meet WINsconsin’s newest jackpot winner,” Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said. “We all know Wisconsin is a lucky place and I’m overjoyed the winning Powerball ticket was sold in our state. I want to give a huge congratulations to Synergy Coop for selling the big winning ticket!”

In total, 18 Powerball jackpots have been won in Wisconsin since the game debuted in the state in 1992. The last jackpot in Wisconsin was a record-setting $768.4 million. Wisconsin is tied for fourth on the list of most frequently winning states, according to Wisconsin Lottery officials.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said lottery winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately after winning.

