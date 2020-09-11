22 UW-Madison fraternity, sorority houses now under mandatory quarantine to prevent spread of COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — A total of 22 fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now in quarantine due to elevated levels of COVID-19.

Public Health Madison & Dane County, in coordination with the university, ordered the chapter houses to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

Chapter members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days and were not experiencing symptoms are excluded from the quarantine order.

The chapters were ordered to quarantine because at least one person in each house tested positive for the coronavirus.

The list of fraternities and sororities affected by the mandatory quarantine include the following:

Alpha Chi Omega

Alpha Epsilon Phi

Alpha Gamma Rho

Alpha Phi

Alpha Sigma Phi

Beta Theta Pi

Chi Omega

Chi Psi (The Lodge)

Delta Chi

Delta Gamma

Delta Tau Delta

Delta Upsilon

Gamma Phi Beta

Kappa Alpha Theta

Kappa Kappa Gamma

Phi Delta Theta

Phi Gamma Delta

Pi Beta Phi

Pi Kappa Alpha

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Theta Delta Chi

Zeta Beta Tau

UW-Madison and PHMDC officials ordered nine chapter houses to quarantine on Sept. 4.

The mandatory quarantines come as the university and public health officials grapple with a massive spike in coronavirus cases that started when the bulk of UW-Madison students and staff returned to campus.

