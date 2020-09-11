22 UW-Madison fraternity, sorority houses now under mandatory quarantine to prevent spread of COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — A total of 22 fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now in quarantine due to elevated levels of COVID-19.
Public Health Madison & Dane County, in coordination with the university, ordered the chapter houses to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
Chapter members who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days and were not experiencing symptoms are excluded from the quarantine order.
The chapters were ordered to quarantine because at least one person in each house tested positive for the coronavirus.
The list of fraternities and sororities affected by the mandatory quarantine include the following:
- Alpha Chi Omega
- Alpha Epsilon Phi
- Alpha Gamma Rho
- Alpha Phi
- Alpha Sigma Phi
- Beta Theta Pi
- Chi Omega
- Chi Psi (The Lodge)
- Delta Chi
- Delta Gamma
- Delta Tau Delta
- Delta Upsilon
- Gamma Phi Beta
- Kappa Alpha Theta
- Kappa Kappa Gamma
- Phi Delta Theta
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Pi Beta Phi
- Pi Kappa Alpha
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon
- Theta Delta Chi
- Zeta Beta Tau
UW-Madison and PHMDC officials ordered nine chapter houses to quarantine on Sept. 4.
The mandatory quarantines come as the university and public health officials grapple with a massive spike in coronavirus cases that started when the bulk of UW-Madison students and staff returned to campus.
